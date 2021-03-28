Watch: AR Rahman laughingly walks off stage after anchor speaks in Hindi

The incident happened in Chennai during the launch of ‘99 Songs’, a multilingual movie, which marks AR Rahman’s debut as producer and co-writer.

Flix Cinema

Music composer AR Rahman, recipient of Academy and Grammy awards, is generally known to fans as someone who restrains himself from commenting on issues or pulling pranks. Recently, he surprised everyone when he made fun of the anchor at the launch event of 99 Songs for speaking in Hindi. 99 Songs marks Rahman’s debut as producer and co-writer. Rahman was addressing the media along with the movie’s male lead, Ehan Bhat, at a press conference organised in Chennai recently.

After speaking to Rahman in Tamil, the anchor switched to Hindi to welcome Ehan. “Main aapka hardik swaga t karti hoon (I welcome you warmly),” she said. Shortly after she started speaking in Hindi, a shocked Rahman questioned “Hindi?” and laughingly walked off the stage. The composer later cleared the air, clarifying that he was only making fun of the anchor and hadn’t been serious.

Watch the video here:

It is to be noted that the several Tamil celebrities such as Suriya, Kamal Haasan, among others, have questioned Hindi imposition in non-Hindi speaking states, and especially in Tamil Nadu.

Though Rahman laughed it off later, many netizens said they understood why the composer had wanted to make a point at the event. One comment read, “There is no national language in India, yet people don’t try to even indulge in learning and respecting the other languages. If you want the respect of Tamilians, try learning a bit of their language and culture as well.”

Meanwhile, 99 Songs, a multilingual movie, is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 16. The film stars actors Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles, both of who are making their acting debut with the venture. 99 Songs also marks the directorial debut of Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Rahman has scored over 14 songs for the movie.

