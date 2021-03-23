Watch: AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ trailer celebrates the ‘magic of music’

The film marks AR Rahman’s debut as a producer and co-writer.

The makers of the upcoming film 99 Songs, produced and co-written by AR Rahman, released the Tamil trailer of the movie on Tuesday. The movie is slated for theatrical release on April 16.

The two minute and six seconds trailer is filled with scintillating visuals coupled with soothing music and background score. The plot indicates that the movie will focus on the redemption of its lead with the help of ‘magic of music’ or rather the healing power of music.

The film stars actors Ehan Bhatt and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles. 99 Songs marks the debut of both the actors. The film also marks the directorial debut of Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. The synopsis of the movie encapsulates the crux. “The movie follows the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centers around his two great loves: music and his girlfriend Sophie,” the synopsis states.

Watch the trailer of ‘99 Songs’ here:

Apart from being the debut movie for the director and its lead actors, 99 Songs also marks Oscar recipient AR Rahman’s debut as a producer and co-writer.

Speaking about the film, AR Rahman said in a statement, “As part of my production company, YM Movies, I’m happy to collaborate with Jio Studios in bringing together this experiential movie. ‘99 Songs’ is about one man’s struggle against the old and the new world. And the antidote is music. It’s my pleasure to introduce the film’s director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and a talented cast comprising Ehan Bhatt and Edilsy Vargas. It was a great experience working with icons like Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray, and music legends Ranjit Barot and Rahul Ram.”

Apart from featuring Edilsy Vargas and Ehan Bhatt in lead roles, 99 Songs also stars actors Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles. The trilingual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. 99 Songs is presented by Jio Studios in association with YM Movies, while it is bankrolled by AR Rahman and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment.