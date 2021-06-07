Watch: Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar ropes in celebs for fun COVID-19 awareness video

Varalaxmi recently compiled and presented a video, featuring actors Yogi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sundeep Kishan among others, on the importance of wearing masks properly.

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu movies, has been creating awareness videos related to COVID-19 safety measures. The actor recently compiled a new video featuring various actors from the film fraternity, including Krishna Kulasekaran, Sathish Muthukrishnan, Vidyullekha Raman, Sundeep Kishan, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Compiled and presented by Varalaxmi, the video aims to create awareness about the right way to wear a mask by featuring all the wrong ways in which people are often seen wearing their masks. Sharing the video with fans on June 7, Varalaxmi extended her gratitude to the actors who contributed to the video. “Thank you for being so awesom n cool..thank u all for doing it as soon as I asked u..!! Love you guys so much..!!Something fun from us to you.. How to wear a Mask@aishu_dil @ReginaCassandra @VidyuRaman @sundeepkishan @Actor_Krishna @actorsathish @priyadarshi_i @iYogiBabu,” she wrote.

From using innovative names such as ‘Jimmiki’ or earring mask to describe the wrong method of wearing a mask to playing fun folk beats in the background, the hilarious video creates awareness in an entertaining manner. Many celebrities have shared the video on Twitter. “Here's something to make you laugh. But, don't stop with just that. Pay attention to the message of the video and wear your masks right! Happy viewing!! Thank u @varusarath5for initiating this,” Aishwarya Rajesh, who was part of the video, wrote while sharing the video with fans on social media on Monday.

In another awareness video posted by Varalakshmi, the actor addresses vaccine hesitancy by quashing rumours about vaccines. Explaining how the side effects of vaccination are not something to be scared of, she advises everyone to get vaccinated as a precautionary measure. “#GetVaccinated avoid rumours I’ve got mine.. Have you got yours..?? Take the vaccine Beat corona #tamil version @chennaicorp @rdc_south @BabuVijayB,” Varalaxmi tweeted.

Several celebrities from different film industries have come forward to do their bit to create awareness on the coronavirus or contribute to COVID-19 relief. Tollywood actors Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu organised vaccination drives recently, while many like Sonu Sood have been contributing to COVID-19 relief on the ground.

