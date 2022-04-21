Vijay Sethupathi’s Maamanithan to now release in June

Seenu Ramasamy's much-awaited entertainer was earlier scheduled to release on May 20.

news Kollywood

The release of director Seenu Ramasamy's much-awaited entertainer Maamanithan, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead, has been pushed from May 20 to June 24. The decision has been taken due to continuous releases of Vijay Sethupathi’s films.

Producer and actor RK Suresh, whose production company Studio 9 is releasing the film, took to Twitter to announce the decision. In his tweet, he has said that decision to push the film's release had been taken, keeping in mind the continuous releases of Vijay Sethupathi's films. The producer also pointed out that Maamanithan deserved to hold a minimum of 400 theatres all over Tamil Nadu and the decision was made to ensure this.

“Due to continue @VijaySethuOffl movie releases studio9 have changed the release date of mamanithan from may 20 th to June 24. Mamanithan deserves to hold minimum 400 theatres all over tamilnadu . Our sincere apologies to all theatre owners and distributor. @seenuramasamy” (sic), he said in his tweet.

Due to continue @VijaySethuOffl movie releases studio9 have changed the release date of mamanithan from may 20 th to June 24 . Mamanithan deserves to hold minimum 400 theatres all over tamilnadu . Our sincere apologies to all theatre owners and distributor. @seenuramasamy pic.twitter.com/3iYeRmmHKk April 21, 2022

The film's release getting postponed was not unexpected. Just a few days ago, the team had released the second trailer of the film but the trailer did not state the date of release and had only said that it was 'coming soon.' The film has already been cleared by the Censor Board with a 'U' certificate and has been garnering attention for a lot of reasons including the fact that this is the first film for which both music director Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have jointly created music.

The news that they were collaborating for the first time was announced in January 2018, when Yuvan took the news to Twitter. Meanwhile, Maamanithan marks the fourth-time collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Seenu Ramaswamy. The actor has also worked with the lead female actor Gayathrie Shankar in other movies such as Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Super Deluxe and Puriyatha Puthir among others. The family drama also stars actor Guru Somasundaram in a pivotal role. Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of an auto driver. The film is produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

(With IANS inputs)