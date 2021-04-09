Watch: Ilaiyaraaja and son Yuvan come together for 'Maamanithan' song

The romantic number 'Thattiputta' is a hit with fans.

Flix Kollywood

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is popularly referred to as ‘Isaignani’ and Maestro in Indian cinema, has a massive fan following across the country. Although the veteran composer has limited the number of projects he signs, he continues to remain a household name in south India. His son Yuvan Shankar Raja is known as one of the best composers in Kollywood and has worked with almost all the notable filmmakers in the industry. The duo have collaborated for the first time for the Seenu Ramasamy directorial Maamanithan.

The news was first announced in January 2018, when Yuvan took to Twitter to reveal that the father-son duo will be teaming up for the first time to compose the soundtracks and background scores for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maamanithan. “On this honourable happy occasion we @YSRfilmsare delighted to announce our next project with my father Ilayaraja,brother Karth ikraja and myself scoring music together for the first time for my production venture #Maamanidhan staring @ i_vijaysethu directed by @seenuramasamy,” Yuvan’s tweet read.

On this honourable happy occasion we @YSRfilms are delighted to announce our next project with my father Ilayaraja,brother Karthikraja and myself scoring music together for the first time for my production venture #Maamanidhan staring @i_vijaysethu directed by @seenuramasamy — Raja yuvan (@thisisysr) January 26, 2018

Ever since the news was announced, fans have been eager to listen to the composition. Putting an end to the long wait, the makers of Maamanithan released the much- awaited track on Wednesday. Ahead of its release, Yuvan tweeted, “I am happy to announce that @YSRfilms will be releasing our First Single of our Second Production #MaaManithan the 7th Of April. A Musical treat from Appa & me.”

The melodious track features videos shot on the sets of the movie along with visuals of Ilaiyaraaja, taken at the recording studio. With refreshing rural and folk flavors woven seamlessly into the tune, the romantic number ‘Thattiputta’ has managed to fascinate fans. The track is sung by Ilaiyaraaja, while the lyrics was penned by Pa Vijay.

Watch the song 'Thattiputta' here:

The movie marks the fourth-time collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Seenu Ramaswamy. The actor has also worked with the lead female actor Gayathrie Shankar in other movies such as Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Ka anom, Super Deluxe and Puriyatha Puthir among others. The family drama also stars actor Guru Somasundaram in a pivotal role. Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the role of an auto driver. The film is produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja.