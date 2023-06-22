Vijay fans gift gold rings to newborns, books to youth on his birthday

After Vijay recently told students at an event to read about leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamarajar, his fans in Coimbatore distributed their books to members of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkham.

news Kollywood

Days after actor Vijay met district toppers from Classes 10 and 12 in Chennai and distributed prized, his fans held another event on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday, June 22 in Coimbatore. The actorâ€™s fans distributed books by BR Ambedkar, Periyar EV Ramasamy, and Kamarajar to youngsters who are part of the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkham (Thalapathy Vijay Peopleâ€™s Movement or TVMI). At the toppersâ€™ event held in Chennai earlier on June 18, Vijay had urged students to read about these leaders. The fans also distributed gold rings to newborn babies born on June 22 this year.

At the recent Chennai event, Vijay had also said that he was unhappy with how political parties address students as future voters. Vijayâ€™s words were interpreted as a message pointing to his political ideology, by his fans and the general public.

Vicky, the president of the Coimbatore unit of TVMI, said that Vijay's speech had ignited a passion for reading among his followers and fans. To encourage young readers, the group decided to distribute these influential progressive leadersâ€™ books on the actorâ€™s birthday as he turned 49.

Vijay's fans also gifted gold rings to newborn babies who now share their birthdays with the popular actor. Five infants born at the Madukkarai Government Hospital in Coimbatore districtâ€™s Kinathukadavu constituency were presented with gold rings on behalf of Vijay. The fans also provided breakfast to patients and visitors at the hospital.

Amid anticipation over Vijayâ€™s political entry, TVMI has also been actively initiating various other welfare programmes, including educational assistance for students. Vicky announced that babies born on Vijay's birthday would continue to receive gold rings throughout the district, to symbolise a prosperous start to their lives.