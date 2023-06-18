Vijay’s topper event in Chennai heightens speculation about his political entry

Vijay said that he is unhappy with how political parties address students as future voters. He urged the students to read about leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamarajar.

The atmosphere was electric at the RK Convention Centre in Chennai on Saturday, June 17, where actor Vijay felicitated students who topped classes 10 and 12. Organising members of the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI) fans association could be seen busily making arrangements for the event. Excited students and their parents from across all districts of Tamil Nadu wore the biggest smiles, while several fans of the actor expressed disappointment after they were turned away from catching a glimpse of him at the gate.

The actor distributed a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a certificate recognising their achievement to each topper. Many who attended the event said they viewed it as one that will lead up to Vijay announcing his entry into politics.

Several fans and parents told TNM that they welcome the idea of the actor becoming a politician. Krishnaveni, grandparent of a student from Trichy, said, “I think this event is like an advertorial for his political entry. By providing aid for so many students and inviting so many people and the media to witness it is evident that he aims to enter politics. I think it will do us some good if he enters. Who knows, he might be able to become chief minister.”

According to J Karunakaran, a parent from Chengalpattu, “We want him to come to politics because he is concerned for students’ education. We are welcoming him because we believe that he will do good things for the people."

Earlier, the actor had tested political waters by encouraging TVMI leaders and members to contest in local body elections across the state as independent candidates in 2021. They had won 115 out of the 169 seats that they contested in. Lift Pandi, Theni district leader of TVMI said that the members from Theni not only won posts in the 2021 local body elections, but also contested in urban local body elections in 2022 and recorded victories.

Additionally, TNM had earlier learned from sources that the TVMI is forming booth committees across the state and that the actor is in talks with political strategists.

In his speech at the event, Vijay made it clear that he is unhappy with how political parties address students as future voters, thus heightening the anticipation of his fans. He also urged them to read about leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, and Kamarajar. Many among the general public, netizens, and fans have interpreted it as a message that points to the actor’s political ideology.

“You are tomorrow’s voters. You will be electing future leaders. We are poking our own eyes with our hands, by getting money for votes. Consider a politician giving Rs 1000 to a voter in a constituency that has 1.5 lakh voters. How much must he have given as bribes? Nearly 15 crore. If a person pays Rs 15 crore in bribes, think about how much he must have earned before that. I want all this to be a part of the educational system. There will be change if you tell your parents that they should not take money to vote,” Vijay said.

Shaufril Azeena, a student from Madurai, said, “I realise that my vote has power but it will be truly realised only when Anna (referring to Vijay) comes into politics. He must enter politics.”

Elaborate travel and refreshment arrangements were also made by TVMI, on the advice of Vijay. Its members have been regularly taking up activities to build goodwill among the people in the state, such as providing free food for unhoused persons every Sunday in several districts.