Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Liger' teaser release postponed amid second wave of COVID-19

The makers said that in light of the testing times the country is facing, “our focus is solely on helping the community.”

Flix Entertainment

The teaser release of Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India movie Liger has been pushed by the makers as the country is facing the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The movie, featuring the Arjun Reddy star as a boxer, is directed by Puri Jagannadh and features Ananya Panday as the female lead. The teaser was scheduled to be released on May 9.

In a joint statement issued by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Puri Jagannadh’s production firm Puri Connects, and Vijay Deverakonda, the team expressed concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in India and said the teaser of their film will be released later at a better time. “During these testing times, we hope you all are staying indoors and taking care of yourself and your loved ones. We were all geared up to reveal a power packed teaser for Liger on 9th May. However, due to the current scenario and environment that our country is facing, we have decided to postpone the same in the hope to share it with the world at a better time for us all,” the statement read. It also said that Vijay Deverakonda will appear in a “never seen before avatar” in the film.

The team urged everyone to follow necessary precautions to contain the spread of the virus and get vaccinated. “Sit tight and until then we request all of you to stay safe, take care of all your dear ones, help each other and get vaccinated at the earliest. Take all the precautionary measures as prescribed by the medical fraternity and be sure that we are all in this together. See you soon at the theatres when we are healthy and strong as a country,” the statement added.

In light of the current environment and the testing times our country is facing, our focus is solely on helping the community. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the release of the teaser of #LIGER. We hope you’re staying safe, staying healthy and staying home. pic.twitter.com/JmPSvhch8Y May 9, 2021

The first poster of the movie was unveiled in January this year, along with the title announcement. Liger is scheduled to be released theatrically on September 9 in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banners Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

