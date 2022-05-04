Vignesh custodial death case: Post-mortem reveals multiple wounds, fracture

CCTV visuals had shown that Vignesh was healthy when he was picked up by the Chennai police. He died a day after he was arrested. The post-mortem details 13 injuries found on his body.

news Custodial Death

The post-mortem report of Vignesh, who died in police custody in Chennai, has confirmed that the 25-year-old suffered multiple injuries on his body. Vignesh, who used to offer horse rides at the cityâ€™s Marina Beach, was taken into custody by the G5 Secretariat Colony police station, along with Suresh, a construction worker, on April 18. The Chennai police had claimed that Vignesh had a seizure and died while being taken to the hospital. The family countered their claim, alleging foul play in his death. Now, the post mortem report has also contradicted the policeâ€™s version of events.

The post-mortem report has listed several contusions or bruises all over Vigneshâ€™s body, and an abrasion or cut on his gluteal region. The report also said that there was a fracture in his right leg, and that the injuries were caused before his death. The cause of death, however, has not been revealed yet as some reports â€” the viscera chemical analysis and the histopathological examination report â€” are still pending. The post-mortem was conducted by KV Vinod, associate professor at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Dr A Muralidharan, an assistant professor at the same college.

Vignesh's family had earlier alleged that there were injuries on his face. However, the police had released a picture of Vignesh where the injuries were seemingly absent. This is in contradiction with the post-mortem report, which says that there were two injuries on his face, including a contusion (bruise) on his head near his left eyebrow, and a swelling with contusion seen over the left cheek.

The post-mortem report also states that he had a fracture on his right leg, on his right tibial bone. It is to be noted that CCTV visuals of Vignesh being picked up by the police shows him running, and there is no indication that he was hurt on his leg. Hereâ€™s the CCTV footage of Vignesh getting caught by the police.

Chennai custodial death case: CCTV visuals from #Chennai's Kellys junction in the wee hours of April 19 shows victim Vignesh being caught by the cops and taken away. Vignesh died allegedly in police custody that night. Watch #CCTV: pic.twitter.com/k3ta8Q1kv0 â€” TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) May 2, 2022

The post-mortem report also said that Vignesh had bruises on the front and back of the lower half of his right arm. Some swelling and a bruise were also seen over the left upper limb extending from the left shoulder to the left hand. Bruises were also seen on the back of his left shoulder, on the right scapular region and on his back.

The probe into Vigneshâ€™s death was transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) on April 22, after the family and activists pointed out several contradictions in the inquiry process. The family had alleged that the police paid them Rs 1 lakh in a bid to settle the case. However, the family refused to take the money and sought a probe into his death. The opposition AIADMK demanded a CBI probe into the case.

After Vigneshâ€™s death triggered outrage, the state government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to be paid to Vigneshâ€™s family, and said that the CB-CID will be probing the case.

Meanwhile, human rights activists have demanded that a case also be registered against the officers responsible, under the relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act since Vignesh was a dalit. Vigneshâ€™s family have demanded that the investigation be led by an officer of Superintendent rank. At present, the case is being led by an officer of Deputy Superintendent rank at CB-CID.

