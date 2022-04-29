Cops tried to pay us money to keep silent, alleges family of TN man who died in custody

A 48-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai was arrested on April 26 on charges of brewing arrack illegally, and the next day, he died in judicial custody.

In what seems like a standard operating procedure following the death of a person in police or judicial custody, a group of police tried to negotiate with the family of the deceased Thangamani, who died under judicial custody in Tiruvannamalai, on April 27, the family alleged. The 48-year-old man was arrested on April 26 on charges of brewing arrack illegally and sent to Tirvuannamalai sub-jail, and he died the next day. While his family alleged that he was beaten to death in jail, the police refuted the allegations and claimed that he died of health issues. Thangamani’s elder son Thirumoorthy (26) told TNM that the negotiation lasted a whole night and they were offered up to Rs 6 lakhs, and in return they were asked to keep silent about the issue. “Our father died on April 27. We did not sleep the entire night and the second night (April 28), a group of police arrived at our house to negotiate. They started at Rs 2 lakh and raised it to Rs 6 lakh. They said that our father’s body was decomposing as we speak and they wanted us to accept the money and claim the body,” he said.

The arrival of the policemen was prompted by the decision of the family, not to claim Thangamani’s body after the post mortem was conducted (the family has not been given a copy of the initial post mortem report). They insisted on action being taken against the policemen responsible for beating Thangamani. Meanwhile, two videos are being circulated, in which voices - purportedly that of police - are heard negotiating with the family. The videos shot at night time also show a glimpse of police uniform and have the conversation the police had with the family.

Speaking to TNM, Thirumoorthy said he had two demands, “We need to know who beat our father to death, and we want that person dismissed, if a case cannot be filed. We won’t receive his body until these demands are met,” he said. The policemen who approached him offering money to keep silent about the issue, also tried to pressurise him saying that his father’s body was decomposing and that he should not be so adamant. Thirumoorthy however said that it was merely his father’s body and refused to budge. He named two police persons who were among those who approached the family - Sub Inspector Muthuraman and DSP Annadurai. He also said no details about Thangamani’s death were furnished to them.

“They were asking us to take the money for beating my father to death, and asked us not to talk about this to anyone. They also asked us to not create enmity with police, because the police would definitely be of use to us in the future,” Thirumoorthy said. He had a question for the police and CM MK Stalin. “The CM today spoke in the Assembly and said that my father was arrested for brewing illegal liquor. I want to know where the seized liquor was. Nothing was seized. He had been arrested many times previously and not once was liquor found here,” he said. Thirumoorthy also disclosed that his father was assaulted on previous occasions also, but this time he was “beaten to death”. Further, the family also staged a road roko in their village demanding justice for Thangamani’s death, on April 29.

When TNM contacted Vellore Range DIG Annie Vijaya, she said that she was unaware of the videos, but would conduct an enquiry on it. Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had stated in the Assembly that a detailed probe would be conducted after the post mortem results were received. The issue was raised in the Assembly by Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Thangamani’s younger son Dhinakaran, had earlier spoken to TNM, saying that the police had demanded a payment of Rs 2 lakh prior to Thangamani’s arrest, claiming it was a fee to not arrest him. However, as the family refused to give the money, Thangamani was arrested and sent to judicial remand. He died on April 27. Dhinkaran also said that when they refused to pay the money, they were abused using their caste names. Thangamani and his family belong to the Malaikkuravar community, which falls under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. However, the police’s version is that, while he was in judicial custody, Thangamani suffered seizures due to “alcohol withdrawal”.

Earlier, police had tried to pay Rs 1 lakh to the family of 25-year-old Vignesh in Chennai, who died in police custody, in a bid to pacify them and settle the case.

