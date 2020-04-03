Video: Cop manhandles Telangana man as son pleads for mercy, suspended

As the video showing the young boy screaming went viral, the District Superintendent visited his house and met him.

A constable in Telangana's Wanaparthy district was placed under suspension on Thursday, a day after he was seen manhandling a man during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown following an argument.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media shows the constable in mufti (in plainclothes) manhandling the man in front of his son, who is heard screaming "uncle, stop" near a police vehicle.

A group of policemen are also seen "forcibly" putting the man and his son in the vehicle, but police said that they were later let off.

According to a senior police official, the incident took place after the man allegedly slapped the constable when he was stopped by police personnel while he was moving around on his vehicle during the lockdown, which resulted in a heated argument between him and the police.

"When he was asked to move away from the place, the man slapped the constable," an official alleged.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Telangana Information Technology (IT) and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the attitude of the policeman in question was 'unacceptable under any circumstances'.

"Request you to take the strictest action on incidents such as this. All the exceptionally good work of thousands of policemen is undone by erratic behaviour of a few," KTR tweeted, tagging Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy.

Dear HM Mahmood Ali Saab & @TelanganaDGP Garu, this attitude of police is unacceptable in ANY circumstances



Request you to take the strictest action on incidents such as this



— KTR (@KTRTRS) April 2, 2020

Responding to the tweet, Wanaparthy District Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao tweeted, "Sir, We apologise to the public for such behaviour by an on-duty constable. This incident has been enquired into and strict disciplinary action has been initiated on the person responsible. We will ensure that such incidents do not repeat."

— Apoorva Rao@ SP Wanaparthy (@SpWanaparthy) April 2, 2020

She said that the constable had been placed under suspension. Meanwhile, a case was also registered against the man under Sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Later in the day, Apoorva Rao visited the home of the family and spoke to the boy who was seen screaming in the video.

"Many thanks Apoorva for meeting the young boy Nikrosh on my advice. I am sure he is in a much better space mentally after your meeting," KTR tweeted, to which the Superintendent replied, "Sir, thank you for the advice. Nikrosh is a very aspirational young boy and wants to become a police officer one day. It was very heartwarming to meet him."

Sir,

Apoorva Rao@ SP Wanaparthy (@SpWanaparthy) April 2, 2020

