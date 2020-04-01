Video: Telangana cop caught on cam thrashing people, probe ordered

The incident took place on March 28 in Khammam district.

news Police

A sub-inspector in Telangana was suspended after he was caught on camera ruthlessly thrashing three men who were allegedly caught playing cards outside their home during the lockdown.

The incident took place on March 28 in Khammam district. Khammam Commissioner of Police Tasfeer Iqbal has attached Mudigonda SI Satish Kumar, who is accused of using excessive force, to district headquarters of the Armed Reserve. He also ordered Khammam Rural Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Venkat Reddy to conduct a thorough probe into the matter.

The video was widely shared on social media, with citizens condemning the police official for attacking three men, instead of booking them under the relevant sections of the law.

According to reports, the men were allegedly playing cards at a house at Vanamvari Krishnapuram village of Mudigonda mandal in Khammam.

In the video, the three persons were seen kneeling down, as the police officer walks around with a lathi (stick). He takes aim and starts beating one person, who begins crying and pleads not to be hit. The policeman refuses to listen and asks him to kneel down again, before hitting him repeatedly, even as he continues wailing.

The incident took place in front of their family members, even as their children can be heard crying. Another police officer can be heard threatening the kids to shut up. A constable can also be seen stepping on the hands of an accused with his boots, as he gets beaten.

An unidentified person captured the whole incident on his mobile phone and uploaded it on social media, before it went viral.

Watch the video below.

Khammam #Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqubal has taken action against the #SI who is seen beating three men allegedly playing cards amid the #COVID19Lockdown. The SI was attached to head-quarters. pic.twitter.com/9GHpsy2ZDy — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) April 1, 2020

The three men were identified as Kaniti Bhasker, Dara Suresh and Domala Krisha and were said to be labourers working in the local granite industry.

While family members stated that that the trio were just passing time by playing cards as there is no work due to the lockdown, the police claimed that they were gambling and some money was seized from their possession.

ACP Venkat Reddy visited the village on Tuesday evening to conduct a probe following the orders from the Commissioner.

This is not the first time that police officials from Khammam Commissionerate found themselves in a controversy following the lockdown.

Earlier, in Khammam city, women medicos who were on their way back after attending an emergency case were also seen harassed by an ACP rank official. The medicos alleged that the officer slapped one of them beside hurling sexist slurs. At that time, police authorities have taken action against ACP.

