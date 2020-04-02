As COVID-19 cases rise, Telangana cops to keep strict tabs on those in home quarantine

Each police station has been provided with a list of affected persons and those under home quarantine in its limits, so that they can keep a tab on them.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

With the spike in COVID-19 cases in Telangana during the last four days, the state police has stepped up surveillance to halt the spread of the virus. Each police station has been provided with a list of affected persons and those under home quarantine in its limits, so that its personnel can keep a tab on them.

Director General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy on Thursday said that the lists were circulated to all police stations.

The DGP has asked Station House Officers (SHOs) to enquire about the health, movement, visitors to the house, and everything connected to the people till they complete their quarantine period.

The people who have tested positive for the coronavirus were admitted to designated hospitals and those with suspected COVID-19 symptoms were kept under quarantine at government-run centres.

The police stations were given the instructions in the wake of a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases since Monday, when the health department announced the death of six persons. Three more deaths were reported on Wednesday. All nine had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi last month.

With 30 new cases on Wednesday, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 127. More than 50 cases came to light during the last four days. As per a bulletin issued on Wednesday night, the number may go up further as tests are yet to be conducted on 300 more people who had attended the Delhi event.

Health Minister Etela Rajender said that over 1,000 people from Telangana attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at Nizamuddin Markaz and barring 160, all were traced as on Wednesday. More than 600 participants were identified in Greater Hyderabad alone.

As the virus is spreading through those who participated in the meet, the government has appealed to all those who attended the event, to report to government-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad to undergo a test. It has assured them of free tests and treatment.

Meanwhile, the Telangana police also said that it has received more than 6.41 lakh distress calls to 'Dial 100' over the past three days of the lockdown. A stress management session was held for the Dial 100 staff on Wednesday to help keep their spirits up, Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy said.

The number of calls rose after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently said that people can use the service for assistance relating to health emergencies and following his instructions to officials that no person should be allowed to go without a meal in the state.

After KCR's announcement, police personnel in coordination with volunteers have been distributing food and essential items to people in need across the state. Anyone in need of essential commodities can Dial 100 or approach any police station or patrolling vehicle for help, police said.

Read:

Why contact tracing Tablighi Jamaat participants is a challenge for state governments

Ration distribution to migrants begins in Telangana, social distancing gone for a toss

With IANS and PTI inputs