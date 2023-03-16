VCK MP Ravikumar demands high-level inquiry into IIT Madras student suicides

Ravikumar said that the deaths showed the apathetic attitude of the IIT administration.

news Politics

Following the second death by suicide of a student in one month at IIT Madras, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP Ravikumar called for a high-level inquiry into the institution in the Lok Sabha. A third year BTech student, Vaipu Pushpak Sri Sai (23) from Andhra Pradesh died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday, March 14. He was staying at the Alakananda Hostel, where a friend discovered his body after growing concerned that he had not seen him leave the hostel room since Tuesday morning.

Reacting to the tragedy, Ravikumar announced that he intends to move a motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the need for a high-level inquiry. Referring to both the suicides, Ravikumar added in an announcement made on Thursday, that deaths showed “the apathetic attitude of the IIT administration,” adding that a inquiry was required.

Read: IIT Madras student dies by suicide, second incident in one month

On February 13, a second-year research scholar in the Electrical Engineering Department was had died by suicide in his room. The deceased student was identified as Steven and hailed from Maharashtra. Another student who attempted suicide on the same day was rescued. Following this, students protested on campus demanding that the administration, among other things, strengthen mental health support systems in the Institute.

Read: IIT-M student dies by suicide, students demand better mental health support system