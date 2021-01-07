Varun Tej Konidela tests negative for coronavirus

The actor had shared the news that he had tested positive for the virus 10 days ago.

Flix Coronavirus

Actor Varun Tej Konidela has announced that he has tested negative for the coronavirus, 10 days after he had shared that he had tested positive. “Never thought a report saying ‘Negative’ would bring in so much joy to me. Yes, I tested ‘COVID NEGATIVE’. Thank you very much for all the love and prayers,” Varun Tej tweeted on Thursday.

A few days ago, both Varun Tej and his cousin actor Ram Charan , had announced that they had tested positive for the coronavirus. Varun Tej had shared that he had mild symptoms.

The announcements had come days after Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela had hosted a Christmas party, where many of Ram Charan’s cousins from the Allu and Konidela families were present, including Varun Tej. Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy were also present, along with Niharika Konidela and her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda.

After Ram Charan and Varun Tej tested positive for the virus, Varun Tej and Niharika’s father Naga Babu took to Twitter to clarify that Niharika and Chaitanya, who went to Maldives after the Christmas party, had tested negative. “To whom so ever concerned,as per the govt norms and guidelines niharika and chaitanya have taken covid test on 26 dec before flying to Maldives and also on 29 th dec at mumbai airport on their arrivel.Both the reports have confirmed negative for covid (sic),” Naga Babu tweeted.

While Varun Tej has announced that he has now tested negative for the virus, Ram Charan is yet to share an update about his latest test results.

The Allu and Konidela families had also attended Niharika and Chaitanya’s lavish destination wedding in Udaipur early in December. On December 17, many actors attended a party to celebrate the 50th birthday of Tollywood producer ‘Dil’ Raju.

Varun Tej is known for his work in films like Kanche, Fidaa and Gaddalakonda Ganesh. Recently, a sequel to his 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration, titled F3, was announced.