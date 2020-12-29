After Ram Charan, Varun Tej Konidela tests positive for coronavirus

Cousins Varun Tej and Ram Charan had recently attended a family Christmas party.

Flix Coronavirus

Actor Varun Tej Konidela on Tuesday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus with mild symptoms. “Earlier Today I tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I’ll be back soon. Thank you for all your love (sic)” Varun Tej tweeted.

Actor and Varun’s cousin Ram Charan had hours ago announced that he had tested positive and asked those who had been around him in the past few days to get tested. Incidentally, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela had hosted a Christmas party. Most of Ram Charan’s cousins from the Allu and Konidela families were present, along with their partners including Varun Tej.

Christmas 2020 pic.twitter.com/9qP364sXaS — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) December 26, 2020

Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy were also present, along with Niharika Konidela and her partner Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Siblings Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej, who are also film actors and Ram Charan’s cousins, were present. Ram Charan’s sisters Sushmita and Sreeja were also present with their partners. Allu Arjun’s brothers Allu Venkatesh and Allu Sirish were also seen at the gathering.

The Allu and Konidela families recently returned from Niharika and Chaitanya’s lavish destination wedding in Udaipur early in December. On December 17, many actors attended a party to celebrate the 50th birthday of Tollywood producer ‘Dil’ Raju. The guest list included celebrities like star couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Tej, Nithiin and his wife Shalini Reddy, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Kannada star Yash, KGF director Prashanth Neel, Raashi Kanna, Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hegde and several other stars.

Varun Tej is known for his work in films like Kanche, Fidaa and Gaddalakonda Ganesh, a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, with Varun Tej reprising the role played by Bobby Simha in the original. Recently, a new project starring Varun Tej, a sequel to the 2019 film F2: Fun and Frustration was announced. Titled F3, the new project marks the reunion of the lead actors, Varun Tej and Venkatesh, from the first part.

Recently, Ram Charan had also visited the sets of Acharya, his father Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film. Ram Charan is producing the film under the banner of Konidela Production Company, and is also said to be playing a cameo in the film. Kajal Agarwal has been roped in to play the female lead in Acharya, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2021.