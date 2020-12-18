In pics: From Prabhas to Samantha, Dil Rajuâ€™s 50th birthday was a grand affair

The producer hosted a grand party at his Hyderabad residence on Thursday.

Dil Raju is one of the most prominent filmmakers in the Telugu film industry, with an illustrious career spanning over 17 years. He started being known as â€˜Dil Rajuâ€™ after his debut as a producer for the film Dil in 2003. Directed by VV Nayak, the Nithiin starrer was a massive hit at the box office. Dil Raju celebrates his 50th birthday on Thursday, and hosted a grand party at his Hyderabad residence to celebrate.



The guest list included several celebrities including star couple Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda,Varun Tej, Nithiin and his wife Shalini Reddy and Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.Kannada star Yash and KGF director Prashanth Neel, who are currently in Hyderabad to wrap up the shooting for KGF: Chapter 2, were also spotted at the party. Actors Raashi Kanna, Anupama Parameswaran, Pooja Hegde and several other stars also attended the party.



Dil Raju is known for producing several successful Telugu films such as Arya, Bommarillu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Brindavanam, Sathamanam Bhavati, Fidaa, Mr Perfect and Yevadu, among others. Sathamanam Bhavati was bestowed with the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2016.



The producer is currently producing Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab along with Venkatesh and Varun Tej's F3. His last release was Nani's landmark 25th film V, directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, which skipped a theatrical release and is now available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.



The Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles.



F3, the sequel to the 2019 Telugu comedy F2, was officially launched on Thursday. The project will mark the reunion of the lead actors from the first film. The launch ceremony was attended by Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, producer Dil Raju and director Anil Ravipudi.



Dil Raju's second marriage with Tejaswini happened earlier this year, in a ceremony at Nizamabad in the presence of close-knit family and friends, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The producer had lost his first wife Anita due to a cardiac arrest in 2017. The couple has a daughter named Hansitha Reddy.

