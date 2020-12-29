Actor Ram Charan tests positive for coronavirus, quarantines self

The development came days after the actor visited the sets of 'Acharya', an upcoming Telugu movie which stars his father Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Tollywood actor Ram Charan Tej on Monday said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Ram Charan wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger,” adding, “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.” The actor said that he would give more updates on his recovery soon.

— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

The development came days after the actor visited the sets of Acharya, a Telugu movie which stars his father and popular actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Charan is also said to be playing a cameo guest role in the movie along with his father Chiranjeevi. The movie is directed by Koratala Siva known for his works such as Mirchi with Prabhas and Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu with Mahesh Babu.

The actor was also recently seen with members of the extended Allu-Konidela family celebrating Christmas. Those who were present included Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Niharika Konidela among others.

Ram Charan visited the sets of Acharya as a producer from the Konidela Production Company, which is bankrolling the movie, to observe the ongoing work. Chiranjeevi is set to play the protagonist role as a communist leader and Kajal Agarwal has been roped in to play the female lead. Acharya is expected to be in the summer of 2021 and the shooting is underway.

Photos of Ram Charan interacting with the crew of the movie and sharing a smile had gone viral on social media.

In November, Chiranjeevi had positive for the coronavirus due to a glitch in the testing kit. Authorities later said that he had tested negative. Recently, another popular Tollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh also tested positive for the coronavirus. She took to social media to make the announcement urged those who came in contact with her to get tested.