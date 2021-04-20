Union Cabinet approves Bengaluru metro airport line five years after it was proposed

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday that phase 2A and phase 2B have been approved and will be completed at the cost of Rs 14,788.101 crore.

While the rail project phase 2A is between Central Silk Board Junction to KR Puram, phase 2B will connect KR Puram to the airport via Hebbal Junction. The total length of the project is 58.19 km. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to social media to welcome the Union Cabinetâ€™s decision. "Union Cabinet approves two crucial Metro Rail routes in Phase 2A & 2B - from Silk Board to K.R. Puram & K.R. Puram to Intl Airport, of total length 58 km. This will boost public transport infra in Bengaluru. Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji'," the Karnataka Chief Minister tweeted.

The airport line of the Bengaluru metro was first proposed in 2017. In January 2021, the project plan of the two phases was sent to the Public Investment Board (PIB) for clearance by the Ministry of Urban Affairs. In December 2020, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had approved a $500 million loan to construct the new metro rail lines in Bengaluru.

In a statement, it had said that the project will involve the construction of two new metro lines, mostly elevated, with a total length of 56 kilometres, along the Outer Ring Road and National Highway 44 between Central Silk Board and Kempegowda International Airport.

It will also establish 30 metro stations which will include multimodal facilities, such as bus bays, taxi stands, motorcycle pools, and pedestrian walkways and bridges, the statement had said. The needs of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, women, children, and persons with disabilities, will be integrated into the design of the facilities, the statement had added.

