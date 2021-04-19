Bengaluru COVID-19: From labs, beds to ambulances, a list of numbers you may need

TNM called several labs and facilities to find out who’s still providing services, is there a waiting period, and so on.

Bengaluru reported a record single day spike yet again on April 18, with 12,793 cases being detected in the city in a single day. As India grapples with a massive second wave of COVID-19 with limited resources and an arguably dwindling inventory, information online can appear overwhelming. Here, TNM has compiled a list of resources, most of which, except exhaustive Google sheets compiled by others such as that of remdesivir suppliers, have been verified.

Private labs that are offering home sample collection for COVID-19 tests:

> RG Labs: 080 41119248

> Microgene Labs: 9342871332

> Orange Health: +919008111144 – This lab is taking bookings on WhatsApp though the demand is high.

> Anand Central Lab: +919886397972 - Home testing slots are full for Monday and Tuesday, available from Wednesday.

> Energon Health: +916361290329

> Aster Labs: While TNM was not able to speak to an operator after over six minutes’ of being on the call, we did receive a call back. Aster Lab is providing home sample collection, however, you will have to book a day in advance. Contact: 080-45553333

> Vijay, who works at the lab at Manipal Hospital said they can do home collection, but only from April 20. He can be reached at +91 973154431.

> Curie Diagnostics, St. Martha's Hospital – This is a CT Scan Centre, which is taking patients 1.30 pm on April 19. It is preferable if the centre is informed in advance and an appointment is taken.

> COVID Helpline Bangalore, an initiative by Ameen e Mudassar, CEO of CIGMA Foundation, and other volunteers including IT professions, has compiled information on a number of resources such as hospital beds, private labs take home collection, government COVID-19 testing centres and so on. TNM was not able to get through to any of the private labs listed. Some of the government testing centres this reporter called did answer and said they were taking samples for COVID-19 test at the premises.

For amplification/support/visibility:

The We Are Bangalore Twitter handle has renamed itself to ‘COVID Help’, and has asked for people who need help to reply to the following tweet for amplification and reach.

#COVIDEmergency #COVID19India



Do you need any help?

Reply to this tweet, with your details. We will pin this tweet to our profile.



Do you want to help?

Go through the replies and offer their support.



Once your requirement is fulfilled, plz delete your reply.



Please Retweet — COVID Help (@WeAreBangalore) April 19, 2021

COVID-19 Karnataka Sahaya Volunteers – A Telegram group of citizen volunteers answering queries, providing support and helping people fulfil COVID-related requirements where possible.

For medicines, hospital bed:

> Shashank Kandoi confirmed to TNM that he could send Fabiflu to Bengaluru from Kolkata on request.

I can try to help with fabiflu medicine and get it shipped in any part of our country..it is available in kolkata as of now..

Fabiflu 200 mg ..

Let me know if any one required..@indiacares_2020@_pulkitg @mojilo_manas @itsmesabita @P_Raka_PR @sah_anuradha — shasank kandoi (@shasank123) April 17, 2021

i can send it from kolkata... — shasank kandoi (@shasank123) April 19, 2021

> This sheet compiled by COVID Helpline Bangalore on availability of hospital beds updates every five minutes automatically. It includes private hospitals as well as government hospital beds. Access it here. There is also a form that you can fill if you require a bed, and volunteers will try to arrange it for you.

> Team SOS India has a Google form you can fill out in case you have a requirement for plasma for COVID-19 treatment. You can also post on their Facebook group. If you’re someone who has recovered and can donate plasma, you can register here.

> Mercy helpline in Bengaluru confirmed that they are helping people find oxygen cylinders, ambulances and requesting for hospital beds. The helpline number is 8660856709.

> Saqib, a volunteer working with his friends is managing three ambulances and can help with booking a hospital bed and hospitalisation. He can be reached at 9148950554 or 9845662039. His Instagram handle is @saqibprivate.

For ambulance services

> Get Help Now: This is a non-profit service run reportedly by students and alumni of IIT-Bombay and AIIMS Delhi, and can provide sanitised ambulances to people in need in Delhi, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru. They say they have a “nominal charge with zero margins” and can provide the ambulance in 15-20 minutes. Call on 8899889952.

> Yeshaswini Ambulance: Providing ambulance services in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts, 24x7. Call 9845083398.

> Vishwannadh Ambulance: 9845734411

> Vijayshree operates a single ambulance and can be reached at 8095976797.

> Nagaraju has five ambulances and can be reached at 9972928241.

> Suresh has three ambulances and operates primarily in Bengaluru’s south zone; areas like HSR Layout, Electronic City, Koramangala, Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, Kudlu, Bommannahalli, and BTM Layout. He can be reached at 9380676231.

The above information on ambulances was collated from COVID Helpline Bangalore. Only the people/numbers that were responsive when called have been listed here. See the full list here.

> Government ambulance service: 108

State government helplines:

> The following is a list of zone-wise numbers from the BBMP that you can call to enquire about bed allocation.

East: 7411038024

West: 080-68248454

South: 8431816718

Yelahanka: 9480685948, 9480685964

RR Nagar: 080-28601050

Mahadevapura: 080-23010101, 080-23010102

Bommanahalli: 8884666670

Dasarahalli: 080-28394909, 080-28393688

Anekal Taluk: 8867474146, 8792140655

Bengaluru-north: 8904322946

Bengaluru-east: 080-23010101/02

Bengaluru-south: 8277515788

> Apathamitra helpline: 14410. Call this helpline for COVID-19 related queries, questions on COVID-19 testing centres, COVID-19 vaccination centres and medical advice on COVID-19 symptoms.

> Bengaluru COVID Central Helpline: 1912. Call for hospital bed blocking, COVID Care Centre bed blocking and admission, BBMP ambulance facility and home isolation support.

> General enquiry to BBMP for COVID-19: 080-2260000, 080-22481818

Fridays for Future has compiled an India-wide list of resources that includes remdesivir suppliers, city-specific resources, helplines and so on. Access it here. For another list of remdesivir distributors across Indian states, sorted alphabetically, click here.

Several numbers listed for oxygen supply on social media either did not answer or were unavailable, and have not been included in this list.