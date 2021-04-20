Bengaluru homecooks volunteer to prepare meals for COVID-19 patients

Many took to social media platforms to share the ways they could pitch in.

Coronavirus COVID-19

As the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus increased in Bengaluru, residents in the city kickstarted volunteer efforts to provide food and other necessary items for COVID-19 patients. Many took to social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram to share the ways they could pitch in and help those in need.

Sreya Vittaldev, a resident of HAL in Bengaluru, made a spreadsheet with contacts of people willing to cook food for those in need and by Monday evening, 18 people in different parts of the city put themselves forward to help. The contacts can be found on this link.

Sreya was not the only one compiling contacts of those willing to cook food. Abhilash Gowda, a resident of Sahakar Nagar in the city, also began compiling contacts of people cooking food for COVID-19 patients in different parts of the city on Monday. "I posted about it on social media and I got a lot of responses. I want to compile contacts from every region of the city," Abhilash said.

Abhilash plans to share a spreadsheet of the contacts he has compiled.

Sneha Vachhaney, a resident of Bellandur in the city, posted on Instagram about cooking food for those in need in Bellandur, Sarjapur, HSR Layout and Koramangala. She added that she will be able to help those in need in Indiranagar and Yemlur areas of the city as well.

Another Bengaluru resident Cheran Kumar put up a similar social media post to help COVID-19 patients and frontline workers.

Several others also took to social media to make it known that they are willing to help cook food for those in need.

Bengaluru people, I have personally spoken to this lady, ms mythreyi. A kannada lady with a genuine desire to help the needy. She charges a nominal ₹350/day per person. She guarantred hygiene & prompt supply. She will accept requests howmuch ever she can meet up with. #Verified pic.twitter.com/ix8M1qUtg1 — Rachana/PurohitasyaPutri/ಪುರೋಹಿತರಮಗಳು (@Bengaluruhudugi) April 16, 2021

Bengaluru citizens,

Anyone suffering fr covid & staying at home quartine need not to worry for food (Any were in city). Pl contact Anand sanghi (9247756006)

14 days package( BF, lunch,dinner)

Pl save this information, it might help u or someone who are in need in ur own circle. — Rachana/PurohitasyaPutri/ಪುರೋಹಿತರಮಗಳು (@Bengaluruhudugi) April 16, 2021

I can help with anything #CovidVolunteer related #bangalore with food, cooking, coordination, essentials in areas of indiranagar/thippasandra/GM Palaya/Domlur areas. Please DM April 19, 2021

Sreya Vittaldev also posted on Twitter about helping COVID-19 patients take care of their pets.

Folks who have tested positive and need help with pet supplies/pet care in #Bangalore, pls reach out to me. #PetCare #Bangalore #COVIDEmergency — Rebellia (@darthdevi) April 19, 2021

Many others volunteered to help deliver medicines and groceries for COVID-19 patients and others who are unwell or in need of help from volunteers.