The ultimate Valimai update: Release date is here

The makers of Ajith's 'Valimai' also announced that the film has received U/A certification from the censor board.

Flix Kollywood

Following the release of its trailer, the makers of popular Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar’s Valimai have announced the release date of the film. The trailer was unveiled on December 30 and has already been trending on social media platforms. BayView Project LLP, the production banner bankrolling the film, announced on Friday, December 31 that the film is all set to hit the big screens on January 13, ahead of Pongal. They also revealed that the film has received U/A certification from the censor board.

The trailer which was released earlier, depicted how Ajith will essay the role of an intense cop. Following his intriguing role in Mankatha, fans cannot wait to watch Ajith as a cop. In the Valimai trailer, he tracks down a gang of motorcyclists who are suspects in several crimes but they manage to flee the scene. The rest of the story is likely to explore how Ajith unravels the clues left by them to solve the cases. Karthikeya Gummakonda has been roped in to essay the role of the antagonist. He helms the biker gang, while Huma Qureshi is seen as Ajith’s colleague in the film. The supporting cast includes actors like Yogi Babu, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Raj Ayyappa and Pugazh, among others.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote on YouTube: “The fireworks begin now! Power-packed visuals and regal stunts filled #Valimai Trailer right here! Loaded with the ultra-classy and suave presence of #AjithKumar(sic),” The making video from Valimai, which features visuals from the sets, was also unveiled by the makers on December 14.

Along with high-octane bike stunts, the making video also included a message of hope shared by team Valimai. “When everything was alright, COVID-19 made our days tougher. We stood alongside everyone hoping for the light. Hoping to live. Hoping to love. Hoping to do what we love, despite hard times, people kept showering their love. It gave us more strength, hope and confidence. We were hoping to start shooting again,” the note read.

