Two more PG doctors test positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

Five doctors in Hyderabad have been infected so far. Many among these were attending regular duties and staying in their respective houses.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Two more post-graduate doctors in Hyderabad have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of PG doctors affected by COVID-19 to five, as per the media reports.

According to the Times of India, one of the two is a PG doctor of the gynaecology department at the Petlaburj Maternity Hospital while the other patient is a PG doctor of the dermatology department at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH). Results of the five more symptomatic Junior Doctors at Osmania Medical College (OMC) are awaited.

Incidentally, the majority of the doctors infected so far were not on COVID-19 duty, were attending regular duties in different wards at OGH and staying in their respective houses, said the report.

According to Telangana Today, the gynaecology PG medico was discharging her duties at the Government Maternity Hospital in Petla Burj, while the dermatology PG doctor was the primary contact of the gynaecology medico, as both were roommates in the PG hostel on at Osmania Medical College campus.

However, it must be noted that these PG doctors were attending to regular patients and do not have access to personal protection equipment (PPE)

Representatives from the Telangana Junior Doctors associations have pointed out that doctors posted at regular patient wards are being affected with the coronavirus, which shows the necessity of PPE kits for all doctors and medical staff. As of now, according to protocols, the doctors posted at other departments need to wear only triple-layer surgical mask or N-95 mask and gloves.

With the Gandhi Hospital is closed for outpatients, most of these patients are turning towards OGH, which increased the rush to 2,000 patients per day.

According to the reports, last week, the Osmania Medical College hostels ward turned into a containment zone after three junior doctors and a resident doctor had tested positive.

Among the three, the latest to test positive on Saturday was an orthopaedic PG student, who had been running a high fever for the last few days. He attended to his duty five days ago. The doctor was shifted to the King Koti Hospital by OMC authorities.

The other two doctors are a PG gynaecology student and a student from the department of surgery.

Read:

3 students of Hyderabad's Osmania Medical College test positive for coronavirus

Telangana sees biggest single-day jump with 199 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana relaxes curfew in non-containment zones, shops can remain open till 8 pm