Telangana sees biggest single-day jump with 199 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad alone accounted for 122 new cases.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In the biggest-ever spike, Telangana reported 199 cases of COVID-19 in one day, while five more people succumbed to the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 82. Heath officials said 196 people in the local population of Telangana tested positive during 24 hours ending 5 pm on Sunday. Three migrants also tested positive.

This is the highest single-day jump since the state reported its first case in March. A day after health officials termed the rise in number of cases a natural phenomenon consequent to the easing of lockdown and warned of another surge, the state witnessed the massive surge.

The state's tally of cases mounted to 2,698, with 1,188 patients under treatment in hospitals.

Officials said 122 people tested positive in Greater Hyderabad alone. This is also the highest single-day number for the state capital, the worst affected among 33 districts. As many as 40 cases were reported from Ranga Reddy district and 10 from Medchal. Both the districts are adjacent to Greater Hyderabad and include parts of Cyberabad and Secunderabad.

Indicating the spread of COVID-19, the cases were reported from 12 districts. Two districts which had not reported a single case since the outbreak of COVID-19 joined the list of affected districts. With this the state has lost all three districts in the category during last two days.

Three migrants also tested positive on Sunday, taking the total number of affected migrants to 192.

The day did not see any positive case among deportees. As many as 212 deportees were tested positive till Saturday. They were among 458 deportees from Saudi Arabia.

The day also saw five more deaths due to COVID-19. Unlike the last two days when officials provided details of the deceased, the media bulletin had no mention of their age, gender and co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in collaboration with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) on Sunday completed a rapid survey in five containment zones in Hyderabad to understand the COVID-19 infection among the urban population.

Serum samples of 500 people were collected during the survey from Miyapur, Tappachabutra Adibatla, Chandangar and Balapur zones.

Officials said 100 samples were collected from each zone.

Read: Telangana relaxes curfew in non-containment zones, shops can remain open till 8 pm