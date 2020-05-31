Telangana relaxes curfew in non-containment zones, shops can remain open till 8 pm

The curfew timings which was from 7 pm to 6 am, has been revised from 9 pm to 5 am.

news Coronavirus

Telangana has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in containment zones of the state till June 30, and has also relaxed curfew timings in other areas. Shops and establishments in non-containment zones can remain open till 8 pm in the state. The relaxation in curfew timings comes a day after the Centre announced new guidelines with regards to Lockdown 5.0.

The Telangana government in an order issued on Sunday extended lockdown to just areas declared as containment zones. The order also removed the restriction on interstate movement of persons. Thus no separate permission will be required for interstate movement. Earlier passes had to be procured from the respective state for such travels.

The new order allows shops and establishments to remain open till 8 pm, hospitals and pharmacies have been allowed to function beyond the deadline. Earlier the state government had implemented an odd-even system for shops to open. The curfew timings which was from 7 pm to 6 am, has been revised from 9 pm to 5 am.

The extended lockdown in Telangana ends on May 31, however on May 30 the Centre announced lockdown will be in effect in areas declared as containment zones until June 30. In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Telangana government also has areas declared as containment zones to remain under strict lockdown until June 30.

The non-containment zones will reopen in phases beginning from June 8. The Centre had asked states to take a call on regulating unrestricted travel between states and within states.

As part of phase 1 of the lockdown being relaxed, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be allowed to open from June 8. Religious institutions and places of worship are also being allowed to reopen along with malls.

The Telangana order does not provide particulars on what shops and establishments will not be allowed to open. However, the MHA guidelines state that theatres, gyms, auditoriums and bars located inside malls will not be allowed to open as yet.

All educational institutions will remain closed all through June and will be reopened after consultations with states and Union Territories, the MHA order said.