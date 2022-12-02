Two injured as robbers open fire at Hyderabad jewellery shop

Unidentified robbers entered the store, downed the shutters and looted the store after opening fire.

Two men were injured as robbers opened fire and looted a jewellery shop in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 1. The two unidentified robbers entered the store posing as customers, sent out the customers who were already inside the shop, and downed the shutters, according to reports. They then allegedly opened fire with a country-made weapon and looted valuables from the store. They also allegedly snatched a cash bag from the shop owner. The incident occurred at Mahadev Jewellers in Snehapuri colony in Chaitanyapuri around 9.30 pm.

The robbers escaped with gold worth around 25 lakh, according to The New Indian Express. Shop owner Kalyan Chowdhary (42) and supplier Sukhram (23) were injured in the firing, and were admitted to a hospital. Police have launched a hunt for burglars who escaped on two bikes. Dog squads were pressed into service to gather the clues.

