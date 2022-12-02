Hyderabad to host VLSI Design Conference in January 2023

It will comprise the 36th International Conference of VLSI Design and the 22nd International Conference on Embedded Systems.

Hyderabad will host the VLSI Design Conference 2023 in January, which will bring stakeholders in the semiconductor, VLSI and Embedded systems space together. It will comprise the 36th International Conference of VLSI Design and the 22nd International Conference on Embedded Systems. Organisers of VLSI Society of India said on Thursday, December 1 that the event will be held from January 8-12 with the support of the Telangana government.

More than 2,000 international delegates are expected to attend the 5-day conference that will also feature around 70 IEEE publications. The best publications will get recognised under the conference’s flagship award categories.

Eminent people scheduled to speak at the inaugural session of the programme include Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao and industry leaders. The programme will consist of 2-day tutorials and 3-day conference.

An Industry Forum with sessions on 5G, Automotive, Semiconductor Manufacturing and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly is expected to be the highlight of the event.

Contests like Design Contest, User Design Track, Student Research Forum will be held at the conference which will give an opportunity to promising VLSI engineers to showcase their talent and win laurels.

“The first physical conference post-pandemic has garnered a lot of interest and enthusiasm. This conference acts as a platform for industry and academia alike to discuss, deliberate, and explore the frontiers of the semiconductor ecosystem that could eventually enable disruptive technologies for global digitalisation,” said Sanjay Churiwala, General Chair VLSID 2023.