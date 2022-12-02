Hyderabad cops destroy 1500 kilos of ganja, hash oil, MDMA

The destroyed substances were related to 45 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases registered in ten police stations in Hyderabad city.

The Drug Disposal Committee of Hyderabad Police destroyed 1,500 kg of ganja on Thursday, December 1. The committee also destroyed 1,100 grams of hash oil and 500 grams of MDMA. The narcotic drugs were destroyed by the committee at Hyderabad Waste Management Enviro Engineer Ltd. The destroyed substances were related to 45 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases registered in ten police stations in Hyderabad city. The Drug Disposal Committee is headed by Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police of Central Crime Station (CCS), Detective Department (DD).

Earlier in February, the Andhra Pradesh police set fire to 2 lakh kilos of ganja in an open ground near Visakhapatnam, as part of â€˜Operation Parivarthanaâ€™, an initiative to eradicate the production and use of ganja in the state. Huge pyres were erected on the ground in Kodur village to set fire to the ganja. While a few persons present at the location complained of mild headaches, no one reported any intoxicating effects. Police had said that they used sugar and camphor to cut down the effect of the ganjaâ€™s smoke.

