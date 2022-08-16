Two e-scooters go up in flames in Hyderabad

The owner of the two bikes said he had left them charging in front of his house and heard a loud explosion about an hour later.

Two electric bikes caught fire as their batteries exploded while charging in Hyderabad on Monday, August 15. The incident occurred under the limits of the Kushaiguda police station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. However, no one was injured. The owner of the vehicles T Haribabu said he had recently purchased both electric bikes. He had left both the bikes charging in front of his house around 4 pm on Monday. An hour later, he heard a loud explosion and came out of the house to see both the two-wheelers engulfed in flames.

Haribabu reportedly tried to put off the flames but by then both had been completely gutted. The fire also spread to nearby electric wires, and the main electricity source of the building too caught fire, according to The Hindu. On being alerted by locals, a fire tender rushed there and extinguished the fire. The incident happened at Sai Nagar Colony of Cherlapally. This is the latest in a series of such incidents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that a person was injured when the battery of an electric bike exploded in the NGO colony of Vanasthalipuram. The incident reportedly occurred when a man named Koteshwar Rao turned the switch on to charge his parked bike, and it exploded. He reportedly suffered burn injuries on his hands and other parts of the body, and was admitted to a hospital.

Earlier in June, a house was burned down when an electric bike caught fire while it was being charged in Siddipet district of Telangana. In May, an electric bike burst into flames in Hyderabad, but there were no casualties. A man was killed and three others were injured when the battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded in their house at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh in April. Concerned over the increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, the Union government has formed an expert panel to inquire into the matter.

