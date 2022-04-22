Rise in EV explosions: Union govt says negligent companies to be penalised

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that action will be taken against the companies based on the report of an expert panel formed by the government.

With increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, April 21, said that action will be taken against those companies found guilty of negligence. He also said that a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to inquire into the matter.

In a series of tweets, Gadkari said several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers have come to light in the last two months. "We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies," the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said.

According to Gadkari, the government will soon issue “quality-centric guidelines” for electric vehicles. He said, "If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered.” Meanwhile, companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately, Gadkari tweeted. "Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, our government is committed to ensure safety of each and every commuter," he tweeted.

The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm caught fire in Pune.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry. The ministry had also asked CFEES to share the findings along with its suggestions on measures to prevent such incidents.

So far, incidents of three Pure EV, one Ola, two Okinawa, and 20 Jitendra EV scooters catching fire across the country have been reported.

On Thursday, April 21, an 80-year-old man in Telangana died and three of his family members suffered burn injuries after the battery of an electric scooter plugged in for charging exploded at their house in Telangana’s Nizamabad district. Following the incident, manufacturer PURE EV said it has decided to recall 2,000 concerned vehicles.

Offering condolences to the family of the victim, the company in a statement said it is in the process of getting further details from the user concerned and authorities. The company does not have any record of sale or service availed by the user quoted in the media, it said.

