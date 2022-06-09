Electric bike explodes in Telanganaâ€™s Siddipet, burns down house

The owner of the bike had parked it in his neighbourâ€™s house, and it was reportedly charging at the time.

Money EV

Yet another electric bike has reportedly gone up in flames after it exploded and destroyed a house as well. The incident, which took place in Telanganaâ€™s Siddipet district in the Dubbaka mandal Pedda Chikode village in the early hours of Wednesday, June 8, saw no casualties. According to the New Indian Express, the owner of the bike, Lakshmi Narayana, parked his bike at his neighbourâ€™s house on Tuesday night before going to bed.

Around midnight, Lakshmi Narayana was purportedly woken up by the sound of an explosion and came out to see his neighbourâ€™s house being burnt down. According to the report, the bike was charging at the time. The flame could not be contained and the house was reduced to ashes. He reportedly bought the electric bike due to high fuel prices.

This is the latest in a string of incidents around the country of electric bikes going up in flames. However, it is currently not known what company was from.

Last month, an electric bike burst into flames in Hyderabadâ€™s LB Nagar. The bike was owned by a food delivery worker, and was from Pure EV, which at the time had decided to recall 2000 vehicles. A man in Nizamabad had earlier in April died after one such bike exploded in their house, leaving two others injured.

With increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on April 21 had said that action will be taken against those companies found guilty of negligence. He also said that a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to inquire into the matter.

"We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies," the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister had then said.

The government had ordered a probe in March after an Ola Electric e-scooter caught fire in Pune. The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry. The ministry had also asked CFEES to share the findings along with its suggestions on measures to prevent such incidents.

Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane in May said each and every incident will be probed.

With agency inputs