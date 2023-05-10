TRB Rajaa to be a Tamil Nadu minister, Governor approves CM recommendation

Dairy Development Minister SA Nasser has been dropped from the cabinet, and a few more changes are expected.

news Politics

TRB Rajaa, the Mannargudi MLA and son of veteran Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu, will be inducted as a minister in the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday, May 11, after Governor RN Ravi approved the Chief Minister's recommendation. TRB Raaja was appointed as DMKâ€™s IT wing secretary in January 2022, after Finance Minister PT Palanivel Thiagarajan resigned from the post to focus on government duties.

Meanwhile, Dairy Development Minister SA Nasser has been dropped from the cabinet. However, DMK sources told IANS that there could be a few more changes before the swearing-in of Rajaa.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan might be shifted to another portfolio, following the leaked audio controversy. In two audios that were purportedly of PTRâ€™s, he was heard making adverse comments against Stalin's son and minister Udayanidhi Stalin and his son-in-law Sabareesan. The speaker, as per the audio, accused both of looting money since the DMK government assumed office in Tamil Nadu.

On May 7, when many leaders addressed public meetings that were arranged across the state to mark the completion of two years of DMK's rule in Tamil Nadu, PTRâ€™s name was dropped from the list. Though his name was present in the list released earlier, PTR didnâ€™t make it to the final list. His name was removed from the list and replaced with economist and vice-chairman of the State Development Policy Council J Jayaranjan.

