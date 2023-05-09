PTR no longer on DMK star speakers list

On May 2, PTR's name was mentioned in the star speakers list and he was supposed to address Simmakkal in his native town, Madurai.

Amid the controversy surrounding leaked audio clips, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s name was missing from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) list of star speakers. Though his name was present in the list released earlier, PTR didn’t make it to the final list. Many leaders addressed public meetings on May 7, that were arranged across the state to mark the completion of two years of DMK's rule in Tamil Nadu. PTR's name was removed from the list and replaced with economist and vice-chairman of the State Development Policy Council J Jayaranjan.

As per DMK’s announcement on May 2, PTR was supposed to participate in an event that was scheduled on May 7 at Simmakkal in Madurai. But, his name found no place in the final list that was published by DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli. Across the state, 222 events were held by the DMK to inform people about the achievements of the government since it came to power. In Madurai district, a three-day program started from May 7.

PTR has been in the eye of a storm after two audio clips were circulated on social media. The first audio was released by YouTuber Savukku Shankar while the second audio clip was released by Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) K Annamalai. In the first audio, a voice, allegedly belonging to PTR, can be heard saying that TN CM MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin and his son-in-law V Sabareesan allegedly amassed Rs 30,000 crores. In the second audio, PTR can allegedly be heard saying that the ‘spoils’ of the government were taken by the party. The person adds, “The party which is the CM’s son and son-in-law…”.

But MK Stalin in a question-and-answer show that was aired on May 2 said that he did not want to talk anything further on this matter and said "I don’t want to give publicity to those indulging in cheap politics,”.

On May 7, PTR on Twitter, listed down the achievements of DMK in its power in the last two years. "Under the rule of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the state witnessed societal and economical growth" he mentioned and attached two PDFs detailing the achievement of the party as well PTR's portfolio Finance and Human Resource Management.

In another tweet, he expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin. "As the Dravidian Model Social Justice Government under MK Stalin steps into its third year, I think that the opportunity to work in his cabinet is the greatest reward in my life and the most fulfilling experience" he noted.

