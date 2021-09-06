Tovinoâ€™s Minnal Murali to release on Netflix

Minnal Murali, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam, is directed by Basil Joseph and also stars Guru Somasundaram.

Flix Entertainment

Snacks are arranged in a small glass shelf and glass jars kept outside of it, like in the village tea shops of Kerala. Next to the snacks is a small television with grains on it. Outside it is raining heavily and someone announces there is a lot of lightning. On cue, the grains on the television disappear and there appears a logo, with the Malayalam letter 'ma' appearing as lightning strikes the TV. This is the half minute video announcing the film Minnal Murali, to be screened soon on Netflix. The film has Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, playing a superhero.

Basil Joseph, who made movies like Kunjiramayanam and Godha and often acts in movies (the piqued priest in Joji) is the director of the film. It will be released in multiple languages and the Netflix video shows the different movie titlesâ€” Mister Murali in Hindi, Merupu Murali in Telugu, Minchu Murali in Kannada, and Minnal Murali in Tamil and Malayalam.

Sophia Paul has produced the film, which also stars Guru Somasundaram. The movie is written by Arun and Justin. Its cinematography is done by Sameer Thahir (who directed Chappa Kurishu) and the music is by Shaan Rahman. The art direction is by Manu Jagadh, Tovino's superhero costume by Deepali Noor and action direction by Vlad Rimburg.

Watch: Official announcement of Minnal Murali

Actor Mohanlal released the motion poster of Minnal Murali in March this year, showing an animated picture of Tovino in his superhero costume.

The film had run into trouble last year when the sets of a church raised for shooting was destroyed by Hindu right wing groups in Kalady. The shooting had already been postponed once, when COVID-19 struck Kerala in March last year and all film production was stopped.

Tovino and Basil had earlier come together for the film Godha, which received good reviews at the time.