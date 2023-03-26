TN sanitation worker dies by suicide, panchayat officials booked for casteist abuse

The family of Sudalaimadan, a 55-year-old sanitation worker, alleged that he had been facing casteist abuse from former and current panchayat officials of Udangudi in Thoothukudi, for seeking a promotion at work.

news Caste Discrimination

The death by suicide of a 55-year-old sanitation worker in Tamil Naduâ€™s Thoothukudi has led to an outcry in the district. Sudalaimadan belonged to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community (Arunthathiyar), and his family has alleged that on March 17 â€” the day he attempted suicide â€” a former panchayat official had abused him while referring to his caste. A resident of Pudu Colony in Udangudi, Sudalaimadan was admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on March 17 after he attempted suicide. Earlier that day, when he reported for work, former Udangudi town panchayat chairperson Ayesha allegedly abused him while referring to his caste, and humiliated him for seeking a promotion a few years ago. Sudalaimadan died on March 23, after not responding to six days of treatment.

Since his demise, protests by sanitation workers and his family members intensified, demanding the arrest of Ayesha and two other town panchayat officials â€“ Babu and Hemeira. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered based on a complaint from his wife Thangammal, Sudalaimadan had worked in the Udangudi town panchayat for the last 30 years. A few years ago, he reportedly approached the town panchayat officials seeking to be promoted as a supervisor, considering his seniority. The panchayat officials allegedly demanded a bribe, which Sudalaimadan refused to pay. While he continued to work as a sanitation worker, the harassment by panchayat officials allegedly persisted.

Ayesha Kallasi, the then town panchayat chairperson, allegedly used casteist slurs against him on multiple occasions and harassed him over his request to be made supervisor. Ayesha is a former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) womenâ€™s wing district secretary of Thoothukudi, who served as Udangudi town panchayat chairperson during 2001-06 and 2011-16. The FIR also alleged that the town panchayat executive officer Babu, who belongs to the Moopanar community (classified under Backward Classes in Tamil Nadu), verbally abused Sudalaimadan on multiple occasions and overworked him, allegedly at the behest of Ayesha.

In her complaint to the police, Thangammal alleged that on March 17, when Sudalaimadan went to the panchayat office to report for work, Ayesha humiliated him while referring to his caste. When the workers gathered to mark attendance and wait for work allotment, Ayesha allegedly called Sudalaimadan and referred to him as a lowered caste man in a demeaning manner. â€œDo you need a promotion? Go and clean the sewage canals," she allegedly said. It was after this incident that Sudalaimadan attempted suicide, his wife alleged.

The next day, on March 18, sanitation workers from various parts of the district staged a protest demanding that the district administration take action against Ayesha and Babu. After Sudalaimadanâ€™s death on March 23, the protests intensified and his family members refused to accept his body. Sanitation workers from at least 10 town panchayats of Thoothukudi staged a dharna and demanded the immediate arrest of Babu and Ayesha.

The protesters also demanded stern action against current Udangudi town panchayat chairperson Hemeira Ramez Fatima, who is Ayeshaâ€™s daughter-in-law, alleging that she had let her family members intervene in her duty. Thoothukudi district Collector K Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police Balaji Saravanan held a discussion with the sanitation workers and Sudalaimadanâ€™s family members, assuring that action would be taken against the perpetrators. After the discussion, Sudalaimadanâ€™s family members received his body and performed the last rites on March 24.

Kulasekarapattinam police have registered a case against Ayesha and Babu under section 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 3(1)(r) (intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe in any place within public view) and 3(1)(s) (abuses any member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe by caste name in any place within public view) of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused were also charged with Section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) after Sudalaimadan was declared dead.

The Thoothukudi district administration has suspended Babu in connection with the case. Kulasekarapattinam police told TNM that Ayesha, Babu, and Hemeira were absconding.

Of the Rs 12 lakh ex-gratia amount sanctioned for the victimâ€™s kin under the SC/ST (PoA) Act, the district administration has handed over a partial amount of Rs 6 lakh so far. Officials have also declared that Sudalaimadan's daughter Uma Maheswari would be given a job as junior assistant at the Sathankulam town panchayat office.

Suicide Helpline Numbers

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.