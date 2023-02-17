Two Class 9 girls attempt suicide in TN’s Dindigul after teacher uses casteist slurs

The FIR said two Class 9 students of the Chinnalapatti Devangar Girls High School, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste, were frequently targeted by their Maths teacher Premalatha.

news news

Two school girls belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in Thoppampatti village of Dindigul district attempted suicide after their Maths teacher Premalatha allegedly abused them called them casteist slurs on Wednesday, February 15. Based on a complaint against the school teacher by the mother of one of the students, Chinnalapatti police booked a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015.

The First Information Report (FIR) said the two Class 9 students of the Chinnalapatti Devangar Girls High School were frequently targeted by their Maths teacher Premalatha, who belongs to the Kannada-speaking Devanga Chettiyar community (BC). On February 16, Premalatha allegedly called them to the front of the class and asked other students to not maintain cordial relationships with these girls who are Dalits. Premalatha also used casteist slurs against those two girls, the petition said. The humiliated students attempted suicide on the premises of the school. Students were later rushed to a nearby Primary Health Care (PHC) centre where they were referred to Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital. The condition of students is stable as per an IANS report.

Muneeswari, the mother of one of the girls, alleged that Premalatha and the school administration were reluctant to give first aid to them. According to the FIR, Muneeswari stated that students belonging to Scheduled Caste were treated poorly. She urged the police to take action against perpetrators including the headmistress of the school. When the residents of Thoppampatti heard the news, they blocked roads and picketed Chinnalapatti police station.

Dindigul superintendent of Police V Bhaskaran, DSPs Udaykumar, Raja Murali and Immanuel Rajkumar, Revenue Divisional Officer Santosh, Tahsildar Saravanan and District Child Protection Officer Sivakumar, police personnel arrived at the spot. Bhaskaran held talks with the protestors and he assured them that stringent action would be taken against Premalatha.

Relatives of the two girls alleged that Premalatha regularly used caste slurs against them. Premalatha and Ramya, Physical Education Teacher of the school, were suspended on February 17. According to the Chinnalapatti police source, Ramya who belongs to the Pillai community was on medical leave after the incident. Premalatha is yet to be arrested.

(With IANS inputs)

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.