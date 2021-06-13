TN lockdown: Tea, sweet and snacks shops can open for takeaway in 27 districts

The government also issued a set of protocols to be followed by TASMAC outlets, which have also been permitted to function in 27 districts, including Chennai.

news Lockdown

The Tamil Nadu government, on June 13 (Sunday), announced a fresh set of relaxations in its lockdown protocols, easing the complete lockdown that came into effect on May 31. Though the state government extended the lockdown till June 21, the restrictions were eased in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and will come into effect from June 14 (Monday). However, the lockdown restrictions will continue in 11 districts where the active COVID-19 caseload is still high compared to the rest of the state.

As per the latest set of relaxations in the 27 districts, tea shops can operate take-away services between 6 am and 5 pm starting June 14 (Monday). The latest information from the government also requests people to carry their own vessels and containers to pack tea and other beverages. This is also to avoid the use of plastic packaging materials. People cannot consume tea outside or near these shops. Shops making sweets and savouries, too, can function between 8 am and 2 pm, but only take-away services are allowed. Restaurants and bakeries have already been allowed to function with take-away services only.

The state government also issued a set of instructions for the functioning of TASMAC outlets. On June 11, the Tamil Nadu government allowed the reopening of salons, beauty parlours, spas and TASMAC outlets in 27 districts. As per the latest directives for TASMAC, two employees should be deployed outside these retail outlets to ensure consumers follow physical distancing norms. Both sellers and buyers should wear triple-layered face masks and hand gloves. These shops should be regularly sanitised and close by 5 pm. Bulk buying of liquor cannot be allowed and employees of the alcohol retail outlets should ensure buyers donâ€™t consume alcohol in public places.

Government e-Service centres can start functioning from June 14, Monday. The government has also allowed construction companies to operate their administrative offices with a 50% workforce. This comes in addition to the companies that have been allowed to carry on with construction work that is already under progress with in-situ labour.

The 11 districts where lockdown continues to be under stricter enforcement include Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. The other 27 districts continue to be under lockdown with certain relaxations. This is the third time the state has extended its lockdown. Tamil Nadu went into lockdown on May 8 and has since been extended based on expert council recommendations. The recent announcement has said that lockdown will continue to be in place until 6 am on June 21.

