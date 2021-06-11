Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till June 21, relaxations announced

The state has allowed the re-opening of TASMAC, salons and spas in 27 districts including Chennai.

news Lockdown

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has extended the statewide lockdown by another week. The lockdown, which was supposed to end on June 14, will now remain in place till 6 am on June 21. In addition to the existing relaxations in 27 districts where active caseload is comparatively less, the following will be allowed. This includes Chennai.

> Beauty parlours, salons and spas can function without air conditioning with 50% occupancy from 6 am to 5 pm

> Government parks, municipal parks can be opened between 6 am and 9 am only for physical exercise

> Farming equipment repair and pump set repair shops will be allowed to function between 9 am and 5 pm

> TASMAC shops can function between 10 am to 5 pm.

> Shops repairing electronic items and those selling household items such as mixy, grinder and refrigerators can function from 9 am to 2 pm.

> Shops selling mobile and repair can function from 9 am to 2 pm.

> Shops selling raw materials for construction can function from 9 am to 2 pm.

> Schools, colleges and university admission work will be permitted.

> Manufacturing industries associated with exports are allowed to function with 50 percent strength.

> Other industries can function with 33 percent of its strength.

> Industry workers, although were allowed to travel in their four-wheeler, will now be allowed to travel in two-wheelers with e-pass and company identification cards.

> Administrative work relating to admission of students in school and colleges will be allowed

> Export companies, Industries that supply to export companies can be allowed to function with 50% staff

> Other industries will be allowed to function with 33% workforce

> Employees from industries were previously allowed to travel by four wheelers. Now they can avail e-pass for their two wheelers and travel along with their company issued id card.

> IT and ITES companies will be allowed to function with 20% workforce or a maximum of 10 employee

> Home Financing Companies, Non-banking Financial Companies and all Co-operatives will be allowed to function with 33% workforce

In districts like Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, active caseload continues to remain high. However, keeping peopleâ€™s needs in mind, the government has allowed the following restrictions in these 11 districts.

> Private security offices and housekeeping staff will be allowed to function with e-pass

> Electricians, plumbers, motor technicians, carpenters and other self-employed persons will be allowed to work between 9 am and 5 pm with e-registration

> Bicycle and two-wheeler repair shops shall operate from 9 am to 2 pm

> With e-registration, rental vehicles and taxis shall operate with three passengers, and autos with two passengers

> Farming equipment repair and pump set repair shops will be allowed to function between 9 am and 2 pm

> Opticals retail and service centres will be allowed to operate between 9 am and 2 pm

> Pottery and handicraft manufacturing and selling will be allowed between 6 am and 5 pm

> Export companies, Industries that supply to export companies can be allowed to function with 25% staff.

As per the government order, shops and enterprises have been ordered to place hand sanitizers with dispensers at the entrance of the shops, while also conducting thermal screening. The shops are restricted from using air conditioners while in operation and should strictly adhere to social distancing norms.

On June 11, 15,759 people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. The state officially reported 378 deaths due to COVID-19 on June 11. A total of 29,243 people were discharged on Friday and the state at present has 1,74,802 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Tamil Nadu had set up a committee to look into the stateâ€™s preparedness for a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.

On June 1, the Union government had said that districts should open up only if the test positivity rate (TPR) is below 5% for at least a week. Test positivity rate refers to the percentage of people testing positive in a group of individuals who are tested for the virus. On June 11, Tamil Naduâ€™s TPR was 10.96%. This is the third time that the lockdown in Tamil Nadu is being extended. The state went into lockdown on May 8. It was extended till June 7, then till June 14 and now till June 21.