TN IPS Assn stands with woman officer who alleged sexual harassment by DGP

Following allegations of sexual harassment by a woman officer, DGP Rajesh Das was placed on the 'compulsory waitlist'.

After the Tamil Nadu Home Department ordered the transfer of Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Rajesh Das following allegations of sexual harassment, the Tamil Nadu IPS Association issued a statement in solidarity with the victim. A woman IPS officer had earlier filed a complaint against Rajesh Das, accusing him of behaving inappropriately with her in his vehicle. In its statement, the IPS Association said that it “stands in solidarity against any harassment at the workplace.”

In light of the allegation, the Home Department placed Rajesh Das on the ‘compulsory waitlist’ on Wednesday, and Dr K Jayanth Murali IPS was posted as the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). The compulsory waitlist means that the officer will not be given any assignments for a particular time period.

In its statement, the IPS Association said, “The Tamil Nadu IPS Association has noted with grave concern the complaint of sexual harassment by one of its lady officers against a senior officer. The association stands in solidarity against any harassment at the workplace. The government of Tamil Nadu has ordered the transfer of the senior officer and constituted an enquiry committee. We request the Enquiry Committee constituted to do justice by a free, fair and expeditious enquiry with the sensitivity involved.”

On Wednesday, Home secretary SK Prabhakar issued an order which appointed Additional Chief Secretary (planning and development) Jayashree Raghunandan as the presiding officer of this six-member probe committee. Seema Agarwal, (Additional DGP), A Arun (IGP), Shamoondeswari (Deputy IG), VK Ramesh Babu (Chief Administrative officer at DGP office) and Loretta Jhona, who is part of International Justice Mission, were the other five members of the committee.