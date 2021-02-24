DGP Rajesh Das put on 'compulsory wait' after sexual harassment allegation

A committee has been formed to probe allegations by a female IPS officer that he sexually harassed her.

news Crime

After allegations of sexual harassment by a female IPS officer against Special Director General of Police (law and order) Rajesh Das, the Home Department has placed him on the 'compulsory waitlist'. Dr K Jayanth Murali IPS has been posted as the Additional Director General Police (Law and Order) in Chennai.

As per a police note issued by the Home Department, the post has been ordered by 'downgrading the post vice Thiru Rajesh Das, IPS, on compulsory wait @ office of the DGP Chennai'. (sic)

On Wednesday, the Home department set up a six-member inquiry committee to probe the allegations. Additional Chief Secretary (planning and development) Jayashree Raghunandan will be the presiding officer of the committee and Seema Agarwal, (Additional DGP), A Arun (IGP), Shamoondeswari (Deputy IG), VK Ramesh Babu (Chief Administrative officer at DGP office) and Loretta Jhona, who is part of International Justice Mission, will also be part of the committee.

According to sources, the DGP had behaved inappropriately with the complainant in his car and she had filed the complaint earlier this week.

Also read: Woman IPS officer alleges DGP Rajesh Das sexually harassed her, TN forms probe panel