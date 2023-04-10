TN Governor gives assent to Bill against online gambling

Governor RN Ravi had returned the Bill last month saying that the Assembly had ‘no legislative competence’ to frame it.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi approved the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 on Monday, April 10. The Governor had rejected the Bill the first time, saying that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had “no legislative competence” to frame it.

The Bill was re-adopted for the second time on March 23 in the Assembly after Ravi returned it to the House and said it was beyond the Constitution and several court judgements. On March 8, Ravi returned the Bill to the state government, four months and 11 days after it was sent to him for assent. The Bill intends to ban online gambling in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, Ravi has asked the government to furnish additional information and make changes.

The Bill was first passed in the Assembly on October 19, 2022. Prior to that, on October 1, Governor Ravi had given his assent to an ordinance banning online gambling in the state, which lapsed on November 27.

The Governor received severe backlash for the delay from political leaders as the state witnessed many deaths by suicide due to online gambling. While tabling the Bill again in the Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin highlighted that 44 persons had died by suicide after incurring heavy financial loss in online gambling.

His assent comes at a time when Stalin passed a resolution against RN Ravi for his controversial speeches in public places. In the Assembly on April 10, Stalin said that Ravi’s public speech over the bills that were passed in the House and sent for his assent was against his job, oath of office, the interest of the state’s administration, established traditions and also against the Constitution. His speech reduced the stature of the House and belittled the supremacy of legislature in the Parliamentary democracy, Stalin said.

