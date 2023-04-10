‘Guv should stop acting against public welfare’: TN CM moves 2nd resolution on RN Ravi

In a speech at the Assembly, CM Stalin said that they are not criticising the Governor personally but they are criticising the actions of the Governor.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Monday, April 10, passed a resolution moved by the Chief Minister MK Stalin against Governor RN Ravi. CM Stalin moved the resolution saying that the Governor should stop acting against the welfare of the public and approve the bills passed by the House within the stipulated time. This is the second resolution moved by the CM against the Governor.

In a speech at the Assembly, CM Stalin said that they are not criticising the Governor personally but they are criticising the actions of the Governor. “I don't want to reply to all the remarks made by the Governor at the Assembly and convert this House into a political platform. But at the same time, if there are hurdles being created for the assembly, we will not remain a mute spectator and allow this,” the Chief Minister said. He also took a jibe at the Governor saying that the Governor's “loyalty to the Indian Constitution” is replaced with his “loyalty to politics”.

Stalin also slammed the Governor for not providing his assent to NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and the Bill prohibiting online gambling which were brought after a thorough study carried out by former judges of the Madras High Court, within the stipulated time. “The people of Tamil Nadu are not naive to believe the reasons given by the governor after rejecting the bill,” he said.

CM Stalin also pointed out that the Governor’s speeches against the Tamil Nadu government come either when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Tamil Nadu or when the CM goes to Delhi to meet him. It is to be noted that PM Modi was in Chennai on Saturday.

“As it is not democratic that the signatory power for the bills passed by representatives of the people, is given to a Governor who is in an appointed position, I think it is our responsibility to take steps to amend the Indian Constitution,” Stalin said.

The resolution moved by Stalin says, “The controversial comments made by the Governor in a public forum about the Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and sent for assent, are not in accordance with the office he holds, the oath he took, as well as the interest of the state administration. Besides, it is against the Constitution and the established conventions being followed, and belittling the dignity of this House and undermining the supremacy of the Legislature in a Parliamentary democracy.”

Recalling the previous instance on January 9 when he passed a resolution against the Governor for omitting portions of his speech pertaining to the state’s governance and history, Stalin said that he is moving the second resolution against the Governor. “This House urges the Union Government and the President to prescribe a specific time limit to the respective Governors to give assent to the Bills passed by the Legislatures, which are the voice of the people of the State. Further, in order to establish the legislative power of the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu and refrain the Governor from continuing to act against the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and thereby tarnishing the principles of democracy and the sovereignty of this Legislative Assembly, this House unanimously insists that the Union Government and the President should immediately issue appropriate instructions to the Governor to assent to the Bills passed by this Assembly within a specific period," he said.

The resolution against Governor Ravi comes against the backdrop of his comments on withholding the anti-Online Gambling Bill, and his comments that Sterlite protests were foreign-funded.