TN colleges ordered to shut till January 31 amid COVID-19 surge

The move comes a day after the state government announced that university examinations were postponed indefinitely.

The Tamil Nadu Department for Higher Education has announced that all colleges in the state will be shut till the end of January, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. However, online classes can be conducted for the students if necessary. Earlier on Monday, January 10, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy had announced the indefinite postponement of all university examinations in Tamil Nadu, during a press interaction.

The state government had earlier announced that university examinations shall be conducted after January 20, 2022. However, in view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the minister said that the decision was taken after consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin. While written examinations for all universities are postponed indefinitely, practical examinations will be conducted, he said.

Decision about the rescheduled dates for the exams will be taken considering the COVID-19 situation in the state, he added. The minister also appealed to students to make use of the leave to prepare for the examinations. “Students should stay at home and learn what was taught to them. Make use of the study leave for studying,” he said. He further said that if information about any colleges conducting written exams comes to light, action will be taken.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced a new set of restrictions, including night curfew and Sunday lockdowns, on January 5. It was also announced that there will be no classes for LKG and UKG, and only online classes shall be held for classes 1 to 9. Physical classes will be allowed for classes 10, 11 and 12. However, because of upcoming examinations and to ensure that students get vaccinated, all colleges in the state, except medical and paramedical colleges, will be closed till January 20, the government said.

