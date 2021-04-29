TN BJP IT cell denies issuing death threats to actor Siddharth

Actor Siddharth also accused the BJP IT cell and members of the party in Tamil Nadu of leaking his phone number.

news Controversy

The Tamil Nadu BJP has denied actor Siddharth’s allegations that the party leaked his number, following which the party sympathisers made death and rape threats against him and his family members. In a tweet on Thursday, the actor accused the BJP IT cell and members of the party in Tamil Nadu leaked his phone number.

Following this, BJP Tamil Nadu IT wing secretary, CTR Nirmal Kumar told IANS, "BJP workers are not involved in issuing death threats to actor Siddharth. We are in the process of supporting people with food and medicines during the COVID-19 crisis. If he can prove that any BJP worker is involved in this, I assure strict action will be taken against him/her.

In the tweet, Siddharth said that he had received over 500 calls in 24 hours, allegedly from BJP sympathisers, who abused him and threatened to rape and kill him and his family. The 42-year-old actor also said that he recorded all the numbers and screenshots of the WhatsApp display image, along with proof that these were linked to BJP supporters.

"Party workers should not listen to people like Siddharth who are simply spending time. We stay focused on serving the public," added CTR Nirmal Kumar.

Actor Siddharth has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. He had recently criticised the Union government’s handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, after the BJP promised free COVID-19 vaccines if voted to power, the actor had criticised the announcement in a tweet, which had gone viral. “When you are voted out of power one day, this country will truly be vaccinated. It’s coming. We will still be here... at least to remind you of this tweet,” he said.

In the tweet he posted on Thursday, actor Siddharth also added a screenshot of one of the comments he received, which read: "Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again).

“This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me… We might survive COVID-19. Will we survive these people?” he tweeted.

Stating that he is submitting all proof in his possession to the police, he added, “I will not shut up. Keep trying.”