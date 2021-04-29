Actor Siddharth says TN BJP IT cell leaked his number, received over 500 threat calls

The actor is a vocal critic of the BJP government and had tweeted about the oxygen crisis during the second wave of COVID-19.

Actor Siddharth on Thursday tweeted that he had received over 500 calls filled with abuses, rape and death threats to him and his family in 24 hours from alleged BJP sympathisers. The actor, in his tweet, says that the BJP IT cell and members of the BJP Tamil Nadu had leaked his phone number.

The actor also said that he has recorded all the numbers along with proof that they were linked to BJP supporters, and screenshots of WhatsApp display pictures. These have been handed over to the Greater Chennai Police.

My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell

Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police.



I will not shut up. Keep trying.@narendramodi @AmitShah — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 29, 2021

In the following tweet, Siddharth added a screenshot of Facebook comments from a user named Geetha Vasanth, who says “This fellow should never open his mouth again. All the time he is inciting us.”

She also gives away the actor’s contact in the first comment.

“This is his (Siddharth’s) contact number. Nobody should call and scold,” the comment reads.

When another user says that the actor’s number is switched off, she says “He should not switch on that sim ever. Even if he has changed to another sim, is it so difficult for us to find?,” she asks.

Posting this screenshot, the actor says “This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me. "Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again). We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people?

This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me.



"Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again)



We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people? pic.twitter.com/dYOQMsEewi April 29, 2021

The 42-year-old actor is a vocal critic of the Modi government and has recently criticised the government’s management of the second wave of the pandemic. One of his tweets, where he criticised Modi for promising free vaccines to all in West Bengal if BJP comes to power also went viral.

“When you are voted out of power one day, this country will truly be vaccinated. Its coming. We will still be here... at least to remind you of this tweet,” he wrote on April 23.