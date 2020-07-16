TN announces online applications for govt arts, science and polytechnic courses

Around 92,000 seats in undergraduate courses are available in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Naduâ€™s government arts and science colleges will start accepting applications for undergraduate courses online from July 20.

An announcement from the state Minister for Higher Education KP Anbalagan on Thursday said that Tamil Nadu has 109 government arts and science colleges. Around 92,000 seats in undergraduate courses are available for students in these colleges for which around 2 lakh students submit their applications.

The state also has 51 government polytechnic colleges which have around 16,890 seats (including the three colleges that come under the management of the Department of Trade and Commerce). Around 30,000 students apply to be admitted to these polytechnic colleges every year.

In order to help students avoid multiple trips to and from the colleges, the government of Tamil Nadu has set up websites to accept applications online from students. Students applying for government arts and science colleges can do so through www.tngasa.in and www.tndceonline.org. Those who are interested in applying for courses in government polytechnic colleges can do so through www.tngptc.in and www.tngptc.com

The application window will open on July 20, 2020. For clarification of doubts, the students can call 044-22351014 or 044-22351015.

On Wednesday, the state government announced that the applications for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions will also be made fully online. The application window for undergraduate engineering courses opened on Wednesday and will be live till August 16, 2020. The counselling process is expected to be completed by October 15. Around 465 engineering colleges have registered for the counselling process till Wednesday and the final number of colleges and the seats available will be announced later, as per the minister.

Meanwhile, several private universities in Tamil Nadu have cancelled their entrance exams for engineering courses this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vellore Institute of Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute are among those who have announced cancellation.

