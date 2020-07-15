TNEA 2020 online admissions window opens: List of important dates to know

This year, till date, 465 engineering colleges have registered for the counselling process.

Online applications for undergraduate engineering courses in Tamil Nadu will begin on Wednesday. The last date to file applications is August 16, 2020.

The announcement on engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu was made by the state’s Minister for Higher Education KP Anbalagan on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters in Chennai, he said that the online application window for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2020 will be live from 6 pm on July 15. Students can submit their applications till August 16.

The Minister said that the government’s plan is to conclude online counselling for engineering admissions by Octobe

r 15. He added that a similar set-up for arts and science courses will be announced in a few days.

Last date to submit online applications: August 16, 2020

Last date for uploading original certificates: August 20, 2020

Verification of original certificates: August 24 to September 1, 2020

Publication of rank list: September 7, 2020

Counselling dates: September 17 to October 14, 2020 (Vocational stream counselling starts on September 10 and ends on September 14, 2020)

Stating that 52 help centres will be set-up across Tamil Nadu to support applicants, KP Anbalagan said, “Those who don’t have internet facilities can come to these centres or they can even get submission done in the village cooperative bank branches in their places.” He said that out of over 1 lakh applicants who had submitted applications last year, only around 8,000 sought the help of these centres to submit online applications.

“465 engineering colleges have registered for online counselling till now. But we still have time. The exact number of colleges and the seats will be known only on the last date. We will inform then,” he said.

He noted that in the 2019-20 academic year, 1,43,871 seats were up for grabs for students who wished to pursue engineering in Tamil Nadu.

Several private universities have announced cancellation of the entrance examinations usually conducted for engineering admissions. The Union Minister for HRD recently announced that the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE-Mains) will be held from September 1 to September 6. JEE (advanced) will be held on September 27 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS admissions will be held on September 13.