'Time flies': Dhanush pens heartfelt note on completing 20 years in industry

Dhanush, who made his debut with the 2002 film ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’, thanked his fans, well-wishers and colleagues for supporting him through his career.

Kollywood star Dhanush, since his debut with the 2002 Tamil film Thulluvadho Ilamai, completed 20 years in the film industry on Tuesday, May 10. Penning a heartfelt note on the occasion, the actor expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers, members from the film fraternity, and fans, for the support they have shown over the years.

“I can’t believe it’s been two decades since I started my journey in this film industry. Time flies, never did I even dream I’d come this far when I started Thulluvadho Illamai, God has been kind. I can’t thank my fans enough for the continuous love and support, you are the pillars of my strength, I love you all. I would also like to thank the cinema lovers all around the globe for showering me with their unconditional love. My sincere thanks to the press, media, TV channels and social media influencers for all the support,” he tweeted on May 10.

He also thanked his brother, director Selvaraghavan who gave him his big break. Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have teamed up earlier for hit Tamil movies such as Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Continuing his show of appreciation, Dhanush wrote, "I thank all the directors and producers I worked with today. I'd also like to thank all the technicians who worked behind the camera and my wonderful co-actors, I thank my brother & Guru Selvaraghavan. You all know why! I thank my father Kasthoori Raja, for he's the one who identified the actor in me. Finally, I thank my mother, it's her everyday prayers that have protected me and brought me this far. Without her I'm nothing. I read somewhere that life is what happens when you are busy doing other things. I can't agree more. Let's make this one life meaningful. Let's make it count. Ennam pol vaazhkkai Spread love, Om Namah Shivaya.”

Meanwhile, Dhnaush is gearing up for the release of Russo Brothers’ upcoming Netflix action-thriller The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The makers of his upcoming movie Vaathi also released a new poster on the same day to announce that Dhanush’s first look from the film will be out shortly. Sharing the poster, Sithara Entertainment, the production banner bankrolling the tweet wrote, “It is not a simple feat to stay in the hearts of people for years and @dhanushkraja sir is doing it with ease! #2DecadesOfRenownDHANUSH. #Vaathi #SIRMovie - First Look Out Soon!”

