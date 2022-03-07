Director Selvaraghavan to share screen space with Dhanush in Naane Varuven

While the duo have teamed up for movies earlier, this is the first time that they will be sharing the screen space together.

Flix Cinema

Director Selvaraghavan is set to star in his brother Dhanushâ€™s movie Naane Varuven. The announcement was made on Selvaraghavanâ€™s birthday on March 5. It was earlier announced that he will be directing Dhanush in Naane Varuven.

The movie is set to be released in August. Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have teamed up earlier for movies such as Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. However, this is the first time that the duo will be sharing screen space together.

Selvaraghavan is currently working on the upcoming Tamil movie Saani Kaayidham with Keerthy Suresh, which marks his acting debut. The plot of the movie is reportedly based on real-life incidents that took place in the 1980s. Bankrolled by Seven Screen Entertainment, the movie has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

A poster of Selvaraghavan from the movie featured him in a rugged look, with his hands covered in blood. He is also seen smoking while someoneâ€™s legs are tied and covered in blood. The eerie poster hints at a crime thriller.

The technical crew of the film includes Yamini Yagnamurthy for cinematography, Nagooran for editing and Ramu Thangaraj for art direction. The makers are yet to reveal further details about the project.