‘It’s vera maari’: Netflix unveils Dhanush’s first look from The Gray Man

Dhanush will be sharing the screen with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the movie.

Flix Cinema

The first look of Indian star Dhanush from his upcoming film The Gray Man was unveiled by the makers along with first look of other actors starring in the film. It is helmed by Avengers Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Dhanush, who seems to be performing a stunt sequence, looks fiery in the first look photo. The Hollywood movie will be premiering on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix.

The cast also includes actors Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick and Wagner Moura. Sharing the first look of Dhanush, Netflix India wrote on April 27, “The first look of Dhanush in ‘The Gray Man’ is here and it’s vera maari vera maari (sic).” The film will be releasing on July 22 on Netflix. The first look photos were also shared from the social media account of the Russo Brothers. “Just gonna leave these here… #TheGrayMan drops July 22 on @NetflixFilm (sic),” read the tweet posted by Russo Brothers on Wednesday.

Dhanush had earlier announced on Twitter, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (‘Avengers’, ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread Love… !” The Gray Man reportedly tracks the story of a CIA agent, played by Gosling.

Dhanush made his international debut with the 2018 film The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. He was recently seen in Karthick Naren directorial Maaran. Co-starring actor Malavika Mohanan, the film featured Dhanush as an investigative journalist. It released on over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar on March 11.